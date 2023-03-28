Chicago Backs Three Subsidized Housing Plans For La Salle Street Corridor
March 28, 2023 5:34PM CDT
Mayor Lightfoot is naming three plans in Chicago’s La Salle Street corridor for mixed-income housing as eligible for city subsidies. Her decision allows the advancement of ideas from two developers to upgrade aging buildings along or near LaSalle Street. The proposals call for more than one-thousand housing units and more than 550-million dollars in investment. The developers have agreed that 300 of the new housing units will be affordable under the city’s rules.