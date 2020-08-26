Chicago Bears Among Top 10 Most Valuable Teams

      Breaking News
Aug 26, 2020 @ 12:52pm
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2011, file photo, fans watch during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions at the Soldier Field in Chicago. Solider Field has been recognized as the first NFL stadium to become an LEED-certified green building. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

While the Chicago Bears may not be high up on any pre-season rankings, a new study shows they are the eighth-most valuable team in the NFL. According to Sportico, the Bears franchise is worth a reported three-point-four-one-billion-dollars, ranking higher than the Green Bay Packers, who are 12th in the study at three-point-one-billion-dollars. The Dallas Cowboys remain the most valuable team in the league valued at more than six-billion-dollars. The 32 teams combined are worth more than Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler put together.

