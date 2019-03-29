Chicago Calls On Smollett To Pay For Cost Of Attack Probe
By Evan Bredeson
|
Mar 29, 2019 @ 12:48 PM
(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

The City of Chicago is calling for Empire actor Jussie Smollett to cover the costs of the investigation into the attack he reported in January. The city sent a letter to Smollett’s attorneys, demanding that he pay the more than 130-thousand-dollars spent on police overtime hours in the probe. If the money isn’t paid in a timely fashion, the city’s law department may prosecute the actor for making a false statement to the city. Smollett’s lawyers responded by saying their client has paid enough and that Mayor Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson owe him an apology.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Former Joliet Police Officer Charged with Official Misconduct Illinois Democrats Champion Fair Tax Bishops Protest Abortion Bills Joliet Resident Named Head of DCFS R. Kelly Hairdresser Accuses Singer Of Sex Assault Smollet Lawyers Not Pushing For Record Expungement
Comments