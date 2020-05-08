Chicago Catholics Launch Phone Prayer Service
A group of parishioners from the Archdiocese of Chicago are offering a phone service for anyone needing to pray while churches are closed during the COVID-19 crisis. A Call to Prayer is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The service connects callers with volunteer parishioners who will pray with them, regardless of their faith identities. The service also offers voicemail, e-mail, and multilingual options, including Spanish and Polish. Call 312-741-3388.