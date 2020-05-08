      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Chicago Catholics Launch Phone Prayer Service

May 8, 2020 @ 6:54am

A group of parishioners from the Archdiocese of Chicago are offering a phone service for anyone needing to pray while churches are closed during the COVID-19 crisis. A Call to Prayer is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The service connects callers with volunteer parishioners who will pray with them, regardless of their faith identities. The service also offers voicemail, e-mail, and multilingual options, including Spanish and Polish. Call 312-741-3388.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law