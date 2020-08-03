Chicago Dunkin’ Worker Charged With Spitting In Trooper’s Coffee Cup
Vincent J. Sessler
Illinois State Police District Chicago Troopers arrested and charged Vincent J. Sessler, a 25-year-old male of Chicago, IL, for Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Conduct, and Battery to a Peace Officer.
On July 30, 2020, at approximately 10:20 p.m., an ISP District Chicago Trooper purchased a large black cup of coffee from the Dunkin’ located at 6738 west Archer Avenue, in Chicago, Illinois. Due to the coffee being extremely hot, the Trooper removed the lid from the top of the cup of coffee in order to cool it down. The Trooper observed a large, thick piece of mucus which was later confirmed to be saliva, floating inside it.
ISP District Chicago Troopers immediately initiated an investigation that culminated in the arrest of Vincent J. Sessler, an employee of Dunkin’ at the aforementioned location. On July 31, 2020, at approximately 12:49 p.m., Sessler was taken into custody without incident by ISP District Chicago Troopers.
“This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “They deserve better than this insulting and dangerous treatment. For their safety, ISP officers and employees will be prohibited from patronizing this location,” he concluded.
Sessler was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Conduct, Battery to a Peace Officer and remains in custody at the Chicago Police Department 8th District. The investigation is open and ongoing.