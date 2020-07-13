      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Chicago Experiences Another Violent Weekend

Jul 13, 2020 @ 2:21pm
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2015, file photo, ice covered Lake Michigan is seen behind downtown skyline, in Chicago. Big cities, like Chicago, aren't growing like they used to. New figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday, May 23, 2019, show most of the nation's largest cities last year grew by a fraction of the numbers they did earlier this decade. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Chicago is coming off another weekend filled with gun violence. As of last night, the Sun Times reports fifty-six people have been shot across the city. Ten of those victims have died. The weekend’s first victim was 15-year-old Terrance Malden, who was shot and killed Friday on the South Side. These numbers marked a dip from the gun violence the city experienced over the Fourth of July weekend, when more than 60 people were wounded and 15 were killed in shootings. Eleven of those victims were children, two of which died.

