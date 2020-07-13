Chicago Experiences Another Violent Weekend
Chicago is coming off another weekend filled with gun violence. As of last night, the Sun Times reports fifty-six people have been shot across the city. Ten of those victims have died. The weekend’s first victim was 15-year-old Terrance Malden, who was shot and killed Friday on the South Side. These numbers marked a dip from the gun violence the city experienced over the Fourth of July weekend, when more than 60 people were wounded and 15 were killed in shootings. Eleven of those victims were children, two of which died.