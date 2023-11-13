1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Chicago Firefighter Dies Battling A Blaze In Lincoln Park Monday Morning

November 13, 2023 10:08AM CST
File photo – Emergency Responder

Chicago Fire Department asking the public to keep the them and the family of 39-year-old Andrew Price in their prayers. Price was helping to battle a blaze this morning in the 24-hundred block of North Lincoln Avenue. The Chicago firefighter, who goes by the name of Drew, had been trapped in the building after he fell from the roof down a light shaft. Price was transport to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center. He died this morning. Price leaves behind a wife and kids.

 

