Chicago Football Classic Returns This Year After Three-Year Hiatus

February 14, 2023 11:59AM CST
The Chicago Football Classic is coming back to the city after a three-year hiatus.  The matchup at Soldier Field this year will be between Mississippi Valley State University and Central State University on September 2nd.  The Classic involves historically black colleges and universities facing off on the football field.  Students are urged to log on to Chicago-football-classic-dot-org for information on scholarships and a HBCU Fellowship Program with the NBA.

