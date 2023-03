(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Chicago gas prices have fallen this year by seven percent. That’s according to GasBuddy, which surveys stations for their gas prices. February saw an average gallon of gas in Chicago sell for three-dollars-71 cents. Nationwide, a gallon of gas sells for three-dollars-40-cents. The biggest reason for the drop in prices is the price of crude oil, which has fallen this year.