Chicago Judge: Mom Can’t See 11-Year-Old Son While Unvaccinated

A Chicago mom will get to see her son again after being blocked from doing so since she isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. The Chicago Tribune reports that the judge who barred Rebecca Firlit from partial custody of her 11-year-old son because she hasn’t gotten the shot has rescinded that decision today. Her lawyer told reports that Firlit and her ex-husband divorced seven years ago and share custody. They claim her vaccination status was never brought up as an issue, and Firlit told the Chicago Sun-Times that her doctor recommended she not get vaccinated over health concerns.