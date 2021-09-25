      Weather Alert

Chicago Launches New Effort To Get More People Vaccinated

Sep 24, 2021 @ 7:46pm
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Chicago is launching a new effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Mayor Lightfoot announced yesterday a new initiative called Protect Chicago 77. The goal of the program is to ensure that at least 77-percent of all Chicago residents age 12 and up start their vaccination series by the end of the year. Currently, just over 72-percent of eligible Chicagoans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The city will provide resources to help partners in this effort, including video offering tips to help individuals talk to their friends and family about the vaccine.

Popular Posts
Graham launched Route 66 God Loves You Tour In Joliet: Crowds Exceeded Expectations
UPDATE: Missing Nine-Year-Old Found
Pedestrian Bridge Installed Wednesday over I-55
Crash in Plainfield Has Traffic stopped at Route 30 and Route 126
Fights Have Escalated At JTHS This Year Resulting In 70 Suspensions
Connect With Us Listen To Us On