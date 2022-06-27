Chicago Man Charged in Deadly Shooting at WeatherTech in Bolingbrook

One person is dead after a shooting in Bolingbrook on Saturday morning. Bolingbrook Police were called to the campus of WeatherTech at 6:25 am on Saturday morning after reports of a shooting at the facility located at 1 Weathertech Way. Police learned after arriving that three people had been shot before the subject fled the scene.
Shortly before 9:30 am, Bolingbrook Police Officers located the suspected shooter in the back of a residence on the 500 block of Larkspur Lane and taken into custody without incident. The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Charles C. McKnight Jr of Chicago. McKnight was with a temporary employment agency and was only assigned to the WeatherTech Facility since June 9th.
The investigation has shown that near the end of the overnight shift, McKnight was confronted by several employees after he allegedly robbed two co-workers, stealing a watch and wallet at gunpoint. After being confronted, an argument began when McKnight pulled out a handgun and shot the three co-workers.
The deceased victim has been identified as Central Hightower, 37 years old, from Plainfield, IL. The victim in critical condition is a 25-year-old male and also one of the earlier robbery victims. The victim who was treated and released is a 43-year-old male. All of the victims were WeatherTech employees.
Charles McKnight has been charged with one count of First Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. His bond has been set at $5,000,000.