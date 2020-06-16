Chicago Man Killed in Accident on I-80 in Grundy County

      Breaking News
Jun 16, 2020 @ 2:53pm

The Grundy Coroner’s Office is investigating an incident on I-80 near the 105 mile post that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Chicago man.  It was on June 16 around 1:30 am.

Preliminary investigations indicate a car driven by Jake C. Enblom, 20, of Chicago was eastbound I-80 when he struck a guardrail.  After coming to a stop he exited the vehicle and was walking in the eastbound lane of traffic, when he was struck by a semi-tractor trailer. He was transported by Seneca EMS to Morris Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival at 2:48 am Tuesday morning.

The crash remains under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police.

