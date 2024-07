Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago is celebrating after winning his first men’s title at the annual Nathan’s Famous 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island.

Bertoletti won the “Mustard Belt” in the annual competition yesterday after chowing down 58 dogs and buns. The contest has received extra attention this year after 16-time champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut bowed out over an endorsement deal with vegan brand Impossible Foods.