Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Calls For State Gas Tax Increase

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is calling for a 20 to 30 cent per gallon increase in the state’s gas tax to pay for a statewide transportation bill. He made the announcement today while he was joined by members of the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus. Emanuel in the past said he would push for the passage of a state capital bill for infrastructure improvements before he leaves office in May. While lobbying for the spending bill and tax hike, the mayor said a state gas tax has not been increased in 28 years and a major transportation bill has not passed in close to ten years.