Chicago Mayor Shakes Up Police Department
On Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, Johnson was at City Hall for a budget hearing when he spoke to reporters about speculation that he'll retire soon from the job he's held for more than three years and from the department he joined more than three decades ago.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has fired Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson. Mayor Lightfoot calling a news conference on Monday morning. She says after seeing video cam of Johnson from an October incident, Lightfoot says Johnson lied to her and to the public. The mayor would not comment on what the video showed in deference to Johnson’s wife and children but says she fired Johnson in an effort to “create a culture of integrity and accountability.” It was in October that police officers found Johnson slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle.
It was in early November that Johnson announced his retirement but would finish out the rest of the year and help transition the next superintendent.