Chicago Medical University Embarking On Magic Mushroom Trial
March 16, 2023 12:01PM CDT
Illinois could be closer to legalizing psychedelic drugs for medical use. Chicago area doctors are among several medical professionals across the country taking part in clinical trials involving psilocybin and even LSD. Chicago’s Rush University Medical Center is about to start another trial investigating the psychological benefits of controlled doses of psilocybin. Patients taking part in the trial have been diagnosed with previously untreatable depression.