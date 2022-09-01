Chicago Ready For Influx Of Travelers Over Labor Day Weekend

Heavy traffic is seen on an expressway near O'Hare airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police say the ramped up enforcement efforts involving more than 150 law enforcement agencies will end early Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Chicago Department of Aviation is ready to welcome around one-point-six-million travelers to O’Hare and Midway Airports over Labor Day Weekend. O’Hare is expected to see a passenger increase of more than seven-percent from last year. Airlines project that Monday will be the busiest day. Midway is expected to experience an increase in passengers of nearly 50-percent with tomorrow being the busiest day.