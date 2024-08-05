Chicago Street Streetscape Construction to Begin

As part of the first phase of construction for the downtown Chicago Street Streetscape project, traffic control and safety measures will be established beginning, Monday, August 5, 2024, closing Chicago Street, from Jefferson Street to the City Center Public Parking Lot entrance north of Van Buren Street. Access to both the library and City Center surface parking lots will remain open.

Van Buren Street, from Chicago Street to Scott Street, will also be closed. On street parking will not be allowed within these closures, and use of the City Center parking deck is highly recommended.

Pedestrian access will be maintained as shown on the attached map. Pedestrian access to the City Center Parking Deck will be maintained from the sidewalk along Van Buren Plaza.

The first phase of work will involve installing new water main on Van Buren Street and replacing the sanitary sewer and water main along Chicago Street to north of Van Buren. All building services will remain active, and advance notices will be provided for any scheduled outages as needed.

Safety fencing for pedestrian routes is in place throughout the construction zone but all businesses are open and pedestrian access to all businesses will be maintained at all times.

Additional information will be released as construction phasing progresses.