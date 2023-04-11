1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Chicago To Host 2024 Democratic National Convention

April 11, 2023 1:26PM CDT
For the first time this century, Chicago will host a national political convention.  This morning, the Democratic Party announced it had picked Chicago for its national convention next year.  The convention will be held at the United Center August 19th through the 22nd and is expected to draw up to 50-thousand visitors.  Chicago beat bids from Atlanta and New York.  Chicago last hosted a national convention — also for the Democrats — in 1996.  Meanwhile, Republicans will hold their 2024 convention in Milwaukee.

