Memories Of 1968 DNC In Chicago

April 12, 2023 12:01PM CDT
The Chicago skyline is seen along Chicago River Nov. 28, 2022, in Chicago. Democrats have chosen Chicago to host their 2024 national convention. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

The news of the 2024 Democratic National Convention coming to Chicago is bringing back memories of the 1968 convention.  Television viewers across the country watched violent clashes on the streets between Chicago police and Anti-Vietnam War demonstrators while the convention was taking place.  “The whole world is watching” became a rally cry during the demonstrations.  Police said there were rumors of what the demonstrators might do, including “killing the presidential candidates.”  Police and demonstrators accused each other of being the aggressors.

