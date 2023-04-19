1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Chicago Tourism Group Vows Action After Weekend Violence Downtown

April 19, 2023 3:01PM CDT
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The official local tourism group, Choose Chicago, says it wants to reassure businesses and visitors that action is planned after the violence that broke out downtown this past weekend. The group says it has been in contact with city officials and local law enforcement and are confident an action plan will address the concerns of anyone who wants to do business in or simply visit Chicago. The group says local law enforcement has assured it that it’s devoting extra resources to prevent such violence from happening again. Enforcement of a curfew on unaccompanied minors in Millenium Park is also planned.

