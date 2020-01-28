Chicago Woman Diagnosed With Coronavirus Remains Hospitalized
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, discusses the discovery of a second case in Illinois of the novel coronavirus and the public health efforts to contain and study it, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 in Springfield, Ill., (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
A Chicago woman remains hospitalized in suburban Hoffman Estates after being diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus. The Daily Herald reports the woman is in good condition in isolation at Amita St. Alexius Medical Center. At the time she was diagnosed last week, she was only the second confirmed case of the coronavirus in the U.S. As of yesterday, there are five cases. The virus has killed dozens and infected thousands of others in China.