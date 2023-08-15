Chicagoland Speedway To Re-Open For SuperMotocross World Championship™

For the first time since 2019, the Chicagoland Speedway will re-open its doors to race fans on Saturday, September 16th.

For the first time ever, Chicagoland will host a SuperMotocross World Championship.

The SuperMotocross League unifies the differences between Supercross stadium-racing and Pro Motocross outdoor racing to create the sport’s ultimate championship.

The SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final will feature the best athletes in the world as the top 20 in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points will be automatically seeded into the playoff rounds. The final two gate positions will be determined through a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) featuring athletes positioned 21 – 30 in combined points, plus any Supercross Main Event winners and Pro Motocross Overall Winners.

The SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff races and Final will operate under a two-moto format for both the 450cc class and 250cc class. Each moto will be 20 minutes, plus one lap, in which Olympic Scoring will determine an overall finishing position for which SuperMotocross Championship points will be awarded.

The SuperMotocross World Championship series will boast the sport’s largest payout of $10 million over the course of the full 31-event season. Prize money is being added to both the Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships, leaving $5.5 million up for grabs for the playoffs and final. A guaranteed $1 million will go to the 450cc champion and $500,000 to the 250cc champion.

Chicagoland Speedway sits right outside of Chicago, Ill. in Joliet and will be easily accessible for fans traveling by car or plane with its central location and multiple airports. The 1.5 Mile D-shaped tri-oval Speedway sits on over 900 acres of land which will provide enough room for the track builders to get creative with the layout. Being a world-class facility, Chicagoland provides all the modern amenities motorsports fans expect when purchasing an event ticket. Chicagoland Speedway is no stranger to marquee events as they hosted Indy Car Series races for more than 10 years and NASCAR Cup Series races for nearly 20 years.