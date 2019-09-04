Chicagoland Speedway’s Third Annual Trunk Or Treat to Feature Holiday Hustle 5K Oct. 19th

Halloween pumpkin/md
All Proceeds Generated from the Event to Benefit Chicagoland Speedway’s Charitable Entity R.A.C.E. which will in turn, Support the JTHS Alumni Association Legacy Scholarships
Families and race fans are once again invited to dress their little ones in full costume and fill their trunks with candy to attend the third annual Trunk-or-Treat fundraising event at Chicagoland Speedway on October 19.
New to this year’s event is the addition of the Santa Celebration 5k and 1-mile stroll. After hazardous running conditions forcibly postponed the December run, the brilliant decision was made to combine Chicagoland Speedway’s iconic fundraising events into one large event of mega proportions.
Trunk or Treat
For just a $10 donation per person, children can navigate from car to car through Chicagoland Speedway’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garages to collect candy as they would door-to-door on Halloween just 12 days later. Children ages 12 and younger are free. All proceeds benefit Chicagoland Speedway’s charitable foundation, Racing Advocates for Community Enrichment (R.A.C.E.).
Don’t forget that kids are not the only ones who can partake in the action; adults are also urged to dress in full garb as Chicagoland Speedway will host a costume contest for adults 18 years of age and older as well as one for children 17 years old and younger.
In addition to the costume contest, fans can join the car decorating competition. Attempt to turn your family vehicle into a hearse of haunts or carriage of creatures. The most creative car decoration will be awarded with tickets to the 2020 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.
Santa 5K and 1-Mile Stroll
This year’s event will feature a competitive, timed and scored 5k race as well as a leisurely 1-mile stroll with participants of all ages and ability levels including families, strollers and wheelchairs, welcome to partake.
The 5K course begins and ends within Chicagoland Speedway’s 1.5 mile D-shaped tri-oval. Registration fees, which include an event t-shirt and entrance to Trunk or Treat, are as follows:
5K
Adults (ages 13 and older) $35
Students (with school ID) $25
Children (ages 5-12) $15
1-Mile Stroll
Adults (ages 13 and older) $20
Children (ages 5-12) Free
Spectators & Trunk or Treat Participants
Adults (ages 13 and older) $10
Children (ages 5-12) Free
Participants must register by September 30 to be guaranteed initial pricing and a timing bib. Pricing increases on October 1 so be sure to register today! All spectators (non-runners or walkers) ages 13 and older must purchase entry into the event at the gate (12 and under are free). Gates open at 8:00 a.m., the 5k and walk will begin at 9 and Trunk or Treat at 10.
All participants are encouraged to don their most festive attire, for either holiday.
Pre-Event Registration
Registration for the Santa Celebration 5k is available now and can be completed online at ChicagolandSpeedway.com/TrunkOrTreat. For more information or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Sarah Palya at PR@ChicagolandSpeedway.com.
Pictures with Santa in Gatorade Victory Lane
Families can still join Santa Claus for pictures in Gatorade Victory Lane from 10 a.m. to noon, and/or partake in the fall photo opportunity in the infield. This is the perfect opportunity to capture images for a flawless Christmas card.
Toy Drive
In addition, R.A.C.E. will host a Toys for Tots Foundation drive in an effort to collect toys for those that are less fortunate in the community. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys for donation which will be distributed by the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve as Christmas gifts.
Once again, proceeds generated by Trunk or Treat & the Holiday Hustle (formerly Santa Celebration) 5k will benefit R.A.C.E. which will in turn, support the JTHS Alumni Association Legacy Scholarships. Since its inception, R.A.C.E. has donated over $350,000 to deserving community organizations with an aim at improving the quality of life for the greater Chicagoland area while focusing on causes centered on youth, safe driving and the military.
About Chicagoland Speedway & Route 66 Raceway
Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway – Illinois’ largest sporting facility – is located in Joliet, Ill., approximately 30 miles south of downtown Chicago on Old Historic Route 66. The multi-purpose sports and entertainment complex annually hosts a broad array of programming encompassing more than 100 events, including major motorsports entertainment, endurance events, musical concerts and festivals, corporate training seminars, industry trade shows, and much more.
Chicagoland Speedway, a 1.5 mile paved oval, hosts racing events of the major U.S. racing series, and currently conducts races in all three NASCAR national series, including the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Along with Route 66 Raceway, a multimillion-dollar complex that includes a ¼ mile stadium-style drag strip and a ½ mile dirt oval track, Chicagoland Speedway is wholly-owned by International Speedway Corporation (ISC), a major promoter of motorsports activities. ISC owns and/or operates 13 of the nation’s major racing venues, including Daytona International Speedway.
In 2020, Chicagoland Speedway will host NBC’s first broadcast of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, one of the region’s leading economic engines attracting a world-wide television audience and more than 125,000 guests from across the U.S. For more information, log onto: http://www.chicagolandspeedway.com and http://www.route66raceway.com.