Chicago’s Downtown Trump Tower Is Facing Lawsuit From Nature Advocates

July 19, 2023 5:36PM CDT
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Trump Tower in downtown Chicago is facing some legal problems.  A pair of local nonprofits accuse the hotel of misusing water from the Chicago River and miscalculating how much of it they are taking.  Friends of the Chicago River and Sierra Club Illinois are suing Trump Tower for violating the federal Clean Water Act.  The groups say the hotel is not taking necessary steps to prevent harm to the river’s wildlife.

