Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day Parades And Festivities Postponed This Weekend
(AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
All of Chicago’s upcoming St. Patrick’s Day parades and festivities are postponed. Governor Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot and local health officials made the announcement this morning as a preventive step to curb the spread of coronavirus. The events include the downtown St. Patrick’s Day parade, the South Side Irish Parade, the Northwest Side Parade and the dyeing of the Chicago River. The festivities were all scheduled to be held this weekend. City leaders say they will work with organizers to reschedule the St. Patrick’s Day events to a later date. Meanwhile, west suburban Naperville officials have called off their St. Patrick’s Day Parade and 5K run set for Saturday.