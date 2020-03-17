Chief Judge Expected To Suspend Traffic Court And Other Functions At Will County Courthouse Beginning Wednesday, March 18th
Will County Courthouse/md
Will County Chief Judge Richard Schoenstedt will be limiting access to the Will County Courthouse in an effort to reduce the number of people at the courthouse on Jefferson Street in Joliet. On average the Will County Courthouse sees between 2,500 and 3,000 people a day. Judge Schoenstedt wants to see that number cut in half. Once the new protocols are released, it will likely go into effective tomorrow March 18th. Judge Schoenstedt is expected to terminate all branch court facilities to include traffic court and no ordinance violations.
No jurors will be coming into the courthouse with a few exceptions, no civil juries through the end of April. If you have a case before the courts, you can call the clerk’s office at 815-727-8592 or you can go on their website, circuitclerkofwillcounty.com.