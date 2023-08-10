1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Child Injured in Crest Hill Shooting

August 9, 2023 11:02PM CDT
Crest Hill

Crest Hill Police have launched an investigation after a child was injured in a shooting on Wednesday evening. It was at 5:15 PM that Crest Hill Police were notified of a shooting in the 1400 block of Pioneer Road.

A six-year old child was transported to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center with a gunshot wound. WJOL has learned that the child is currently in stable condition.

Initial information indicates that the child was a passenger in the vehicle during the shooting. Police have stated that this appears to be a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crest Hill Police at 915-741-5115.

