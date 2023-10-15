Child Killed After Knife Attack in Plainfield Township

An investigation is underway after an eight-year old child was killed and his mother was wounded in a knife attack in Plainfield Township on Saturday morning. It was just before 11:40 a.m., Will County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 162000 block of South Lincoln Highway.

When deputies arrived they located a 71-year-old suspect with a laceration on his forehead. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Inside the residence they found a 32-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy inside a bedroom.

The two victims had each suffered more than a dozen stab wounds. The child was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital. The woman has been hospitalized in serious condition.

The suspect was taken to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex after being discharged from the hospital. An investigation into the incident in ongoing