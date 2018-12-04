Children Invited To Drauden Point MS Santa’s Workshop

Children younger than 10 can visit Santa’s Workshop from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, December 14, 2018, in the gymnasium at Drauden Point Middle School, 1911 Drauden Road.

Drauden Point 8th graders host the annual event.

Cost is $10 for one child and $3 for each additional child. Monetary donations also will be accepted at the door. Money raised goes to Aunt Martha’s Youth Service to buy gifts for underprivileged children this holiday season.

Activities include making crafts, reindeer food, writing a letter to Santa, story time, coloring, games, face painting and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Personalized ornaments and snacks will be sold.

Please contact Drauden Point Middle School 8th grade teacher Amber Simonic for more information at (815) 577-4937 or asimonic@psd202.org.

Plainfield District 202 Press Release