1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

China Eases Anti-COVID Measures Following Protests

December 7, 2022 11:30AM CST
Share
China Eases Anti-COVID Measures Following Protests

BEIJING (AP) – China has rolled back rules on isolating people with COVID-19 and dropped virus test requirements for some public places.

That is a dramatic change to a strategy that confined millions of people to their homes and sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign.

The move adds to earlier easing that fueled hopes Beijing was scrapping its “zero COVID” strategy.

Experts warn that restrictions can’t be lifted completely until at least mid-2023 because millions of elderly people still must be vaccinated and the health care system strengthened.

China is the last major country still trying to stamp out transmission of the virus while many nations switch to trying to live with it.

Popular Posts

1

Update: Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns Accidentally Sets Clothes On Fire
2

Mokena Couple Accused of Obtaining Over $1 Million in Fraudulent PPP Loans
3

Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death
4

Four People Escape House Fire In Wilmington, Crews Had Difficulty Getting Fire Apparatus To Home
5

Crash Closes Route 53 In Front of Stateville

Recent Posts