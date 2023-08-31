Chris Getz Named White Sox General Manager
The White Sox are introducing their new general manager. Team Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf named Chris Getz today as their new senior vice president and GM. He says his new hire brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization. Getz is a former Sox player and has overseen the team’s player development for the last seven years. Last week, Reinsdorf fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn.