1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Chris Getz Named White Sox General Manager

August 31, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Share
Chris Getz Named White Sox General Manager
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The White Sox are introducing their new general manager.  Team Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf named Chris Getz today as their new senior vice president and GM.  He says his new hire brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization.  Getz is a former Sox player and has overseen the team’s player development for the last seven years.  Last week, Reinsdorf fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn.

Popular Posts

1

Amazon workers record dangerous temperatures in Will County warehouse, advocates warn that the issue is not isolated
2

Will County State's Attorney's Office Evacuated
3

Crash Has Westbound I-80 Closed In Joliet
4

Big Announcement From Will County Sheriff's Deputy Chief
5

Joliet Woman in her 60's Arrested For Selling Drugs

Recent Posts