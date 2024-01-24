Christa Desiderio Chosen as the Deputy City Manager

Joliet City Manager Beth Beatty announced today that she has chosen City Clerk Christa M. Desiderio to be her new Deputy City Manager. Christa has been Joliet’s City Clerk for the past 12 years and has over 23 years of municipal government experience.

“Christa is the best choice to help me in managing our city government and serving the people of Joliet,” stated Beatty. “She has strong leadership and managerial skills along with knowledge in the day-to-day operations of city government and is respected by the staff and City Council.”

Christa has extensive experience in local government serving in a variety of roles, including program and policy development. During her tenure, she has professionalized the City Clerk’s Office, managed marketing and tourism efforts, and served on the City’s leadership team.

“I am extremely honored to be given the opportunity to serve the community in the position of Deputy City Manager,” Christa stated. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside our talented leadership team to improve the quality of life for our residents.”

Christa holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Minors in both Mathematics and Business Administration from Illinois State University, in Normal, Illinois.

Christa has a long list of community groups and organizations she has been involved with dating back over a decade. She plans to continue her involvement in the region in her new role.