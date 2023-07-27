1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Church Sex Abuse Revelations Are Unwelcome Distraction As Pope Francis Visits Scandal-Hit Portugal

July 27, 2023 5:35AM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Pope Francis is making a five-day visit next week to Portugal, where a scandal that erupted earlier this year over Catholic Church sex abuse is still simmering.

A panel of experts reported in February that at least 4,815 Portuguese boys and girls had been abused since 1950.

Before those findings, senior Portuguese church officials maintained there had been only a few cases of clergy sex abuse.

Church officials have hesitated over such central issues as reparations for victims and whether to suspend active members of the clergy named in the panel’s report.

The scandal is unfinished business in Portugal, where Francis will attend World Youth Day.

Hundreds of thousands of people are due to attend.

Popular Posts

1

Another Arrest For Son of Former Will County Judge
2

Five Years After Losing Their Daughter, A Will County Judge Rules In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
3

Truck Stuck Under Overpass In Joliet
4

16-Year-Old Charged in Romeoville Homicide at Scene 75
5

New Lenox Police Obtain Warrants for Two Men In Speedway Armed Robbery

Recent Posts