CITGO Lemont Refinery and Silver Cross Foundation Support NICU

CITGO Lemont Refinery recently presented a check to the Silver Cross Foundation in support of its new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The future Level 3 NICU at Silver Cross Hospital will be Will County’s first and only NICU of this level. After this new addition to the hospital opens, Silver Cross will be able to provide advanced care to premature newborns and babies with congenital disorders.
“CITGO is proud to be able to support the Silver Cross Foundation and its new state-of-the-art NICU center,” stated Dennis Willig, Vice President and General Manager of CITGO Lemont Refinery. Willig added, “We know how important it is to our community to have these types of vital services available within Will County.”
Silver Cross Hospital received approval from the State of Illinois to upgrade its current Level 2E specialty care nursery to a Level 3 neonatal intensive care unit so high-risk mothers and critically ill babies would no longer have to travel far for advanced care. The 24-bed NICU will be located on the third floor of the hospital’s new addition adjacent to the birthing center. Other features include a comfortable family lounge and dedicated rooms for parents to spend the night before the baby is discharged. Patients will also have access to Lurie Children’s Hospital pediatric medical and surgical subspecialists. The NICU is scheduled to open in May of 2022.