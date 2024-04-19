City Center Partnership, Heritage Corridor Destinations and City of Joliet to Host First City Center Restaurant Week

Joliet City Center Partnership, Heritage Corridor Destinations and the City of Joliet announce the first ever Joliet City Center Restaurant Week from Friday, April 19-Sunday, April 28. There is no better time than City Center Restaurant Week to experience what Downtown Joliet has to offer. Experience Greek, Mexican, American, prime steak, seafood and more cuisines from our unique and diverse restaurants.

Joliet City Center Restaurant Week offers visitors and local foodies an exciting opportunity to experience new and well-established restaurants. For 10 consecutive, dining-packed days, some participating restaurants will showcase specially curated prix fixe menus with prices set at $25 for brunch or lunch, and $45-$50 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax and gratuity). Other restaurants will offer discounts including a free drink, dessert or appetizer, buy one get one free entrée, or 20% off.

“I encourage visitors and locals alike to explore restaurants, museums and retail shops throughout the city center and fully embrace the diversity of our city to celebrate everything that makes Downtown Joliet such a unique place to visit,” says Priscilla Cordero, Executive Director of the Joliet City Center Partnership. The highly anticipated event will feature 17 participating restaurants including: Azul Celeste Bar & Grill, Bishops Hill Winery, Cross Street Grill, Cut 158 Chophouse, Don Orlando’s, El Camaleon Bar & Grill, Gallo de Acero, Gigi’s Sweets on the Go!, Jitters Coffeehouse, Juliet’s Taverna, La Joliet Taqueria, Mousa Greek Taverna, El Puerto Escondido, Richardson’s, Sunshine Mexican Café, Taquerias Atotonilco, and The Reserve Steakhouse.

The City of Joliet is providing free valet parking to visitors on April 19, 20, 26, and 27 from 4 p.m.-midnight. The valet stand will be located at the northwest corner of Chicago and Clinton Streets (by the library). For more information, visit www.jolietrestaurantweek.com

Press release