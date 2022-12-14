City Council To Vote Today On Proposed Chicago Casino

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The city of Chicago is moving forward with the plan to build a one-point-seven-billion-dollar Bally’s casino on the Near North Side. The council’s Zoning Committee signed off yesterday on the proposed casino and entertainment complex on the site of the Chicago Tribune Freedom Center printing plant. The project is expected to create three-thousand construction jobs and three-thousand permanent jobs. Bally’s is still awaiting approval of its casino license by the Illinois Gaming Board.