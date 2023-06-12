City Delays Plans Again To Move Migrants To Daley College
June 12, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Plans to move migrants from a shuttered YMCA on Chicago‘s North Side to Daley College on the Southwest Side is on hold. Mayor Johnson’s administration had planned for the move to take place last week. However, he announced Friday that it would take place yesterday. The city decided yet again to delay the move to “provide more time for planning by the receiving community as well as possible alternatives to Daley College.”