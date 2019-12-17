City Lawyers Ask Judge To Toss Out Jussie Smollett Countersuit
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Lawyers for the City of Chicago are asking a judge to toss out a countersuit brought against the city by Jussie Smollett. A memo seeking dismissal was filed yesterday, roughly one month after the actor’s lawyers filed a counterclaim accusing the city and multiple police officers of malicious prosecution. City attorneys argue Smollett’s claims should be tossed because an investigation into his potential crimes is ongoing and the actor could be charged again with staging a hate crime. The city is already suing Smollett to recover over 130-thousand-dollars used to investigate claims that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago in January.