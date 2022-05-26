City of Crest Hill Memorial Day Ceremony

Please join us for our 34th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony Monday, May 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at our Veteran’s/Police Memorial Garden, located at 1610 Plainfield Road.
The Frankfort Brass Band will perform patriotic music during the program and our guest speakers will be Carillon Lakes residents Mr. Donald Lawler , U.S. Airforce WWII and Mr. Chester Bozek, U.S. Navy WWII and U.S. Army Korean War.
Join us as we honor and remember our Veteran’s and Police Officers who were killed in the line of duty. It is the sacrifices of these individuals that we enjoy the freedom that we have today.
Light refreshments will be served following the program. Chairs will be provided, however, feel free to bring your own lawn chairs. In case of inclement or excessive heat our ceremony will be held at St. Ambrose Church Hall, 1711 Burry Circle.