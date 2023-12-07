City of Joliet Announces 2023 Santa Send-Off Event

Back by popular demand, the City of Joliet and Mayor Terry D’Arcy will host the Santa Send-Off on Saturday, December 16, 2023 beginning at 10 a.m. Members of the Joliet police, fire and public works departments will escort Santa through Joliet to say good-bye to all of our residents before heading back to the North Pole to prepare for his journey on Christmas Eve.

Everyone is welcome to meet the motorcade of City vehicles at a convenient location of their choosing along the parade route. A map of the route, as well as turn-by-turn directions are available at www.joliet.gov/santa.

The fun will begin promptly at 10 a.m. from the intersection of Woodruff & Draper Avenue headed west. The event is expected to take approximately one hour and twenty minutes to complete and will end at the intersection of Ridge and Caton Farm. Live location updates will be provided via Facebook and Twitter (@TheCityofJoliet) as well.

Candy will NOT be distributed at any point during the parade. Residents should remain on the sidewalk at a safe distance from the street.

Happy holidays from the City of Joliet!

City of Joliet press release