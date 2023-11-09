City of Joliet Announces Beth Beatty to serve as its City Manager First Day December 11th, 2023

The City of Joliet is pleased to announce the hiring of Beth Beatty to serve as its City Manager.

Mayor Terry D’Arcy would first like to thank Interim City Manager Rod Tonelli for his hard work alongside him these past few months. Mr. Tonelli has done an essential job in stepping in, providing stability, and tackling some very difficult issues. During his time here, he has been fair, attentive and mindful of the impact his decisions had on the City.

Ms. Beatty was selected following a nation-wide search and was unanimously approved for the City Manager position at the November 7, 2023, Council Meeting.

Mayor D’Arcy stated he and Council are looking forward to working with Ms. Beatty as she will bring valuable expertise to her role as the new City Manager.

Ms. Beatty holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Mary’s College and a Juris Doctor from John Marshall Law School. Since 2006, she has served in various leadership roles for the City of Chicago.

Ms. Beatty is expected to begin her duties with the City of Joliet effective December 11, 2023.

City of Joliet Press Release