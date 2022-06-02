City of Joliet Announces Cesar Suarez as the new Economic Development Director

The City of Joliet has selected Cesar Suarez to be the City’s next Economic Development Director.
With over 30 years of experience in economic development, Cesar brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this management role. Most recently serving as a senior development specialist with the City of Peoria, Illinois, Cesar has previously worked on Tax Increment Financing deals, large land sales, and coordinating interagency projects and programs geared toward assisting small businesses.
Cesar earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Illinois University.
Press release