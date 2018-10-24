City of Joliet Announces Early Garbage Pick Up on Halloween

The city of Joliet has announced that Waste Management will begin their garbage and recycling pick-up on Halloween, October 31st, starting at 6:00 a.m. instead of the regularly scheduled 7:00 a.m. This early pick-up has been scheduled to ensure all trucks are off the street in time for trick-or-treating to begin at 4 p.m. in Joliet. Any residents who experience a missed pick-up on this day should call Waste Management at (815) 280-7854. Please note that this early pick-up is for Wednesday, Oct. 31 only.