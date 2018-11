City of Joliet Announces First-Ever Holiday Lights Map

The city of Joliet is hosting the city’s first ever Holiday Lights Map. This map will allow anyone to submit their decorated home to be included on a the city’s public map by visiting this link and filling out a short form.¬†Submissions are open starting Monday, Nov. 26 through Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. The map is hosted by Google and easily accessible from a mobile device. Please note that addresses submitted do need to be within Joliet city limits to be included.¬†Anyone looking to view light displays and holiday decorations is encouraged to use this map for optimum holiday decoration-viewing.