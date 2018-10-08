City of Joliet Announces Permanent Appointment of Public Utilities Director

Joliet City Manager David A. Hales congratulates Allison Swisher, P.E. on her appointment as the permanent director of the City of Joliet department of Public Utilities. Swisher joined the City of Joliet department of Public Utilities in 2013. During the past five years Allison has become an integral member of the Public Utilities team, utilizing her skills in municipal engineering, budgeting, water and sewer rehabilitation and wastewater treatment plant management to execute decisions and projects in the short and long term.

Prior to her tenure with Joliet, Swisher worked for several years in the private sector as a project manager where she served as a consulting engineer managing similar municipal water and sewer projects in the Chicagoland area. She earned her bachelor’s in environmental engineering from Northwestern University and her master’s in public administration from

Governor’s State University.

“Allison has an excellent reputation both internally and externally among communities she has worked closely with,” says City Manager Hales. “I commend her for her professional demeanor,

work ethic and industry knowledge. I look forward to the positive influence and progress she will bring the Public Utilities department now and in the future.”

The Director of Public Utilities oversees and directs the Public Utilities department, which is responsible for delivering water and sanitary sewer services to the residents of Joliet.

City of Joliet Press Release