City of Joliet Announces Two New Hires

The City of Joliet has announced the hiring of a new Economic Development Director to lead the city’s efforts to become a regional leader in bringing new companies and jobs to the city. Paulina Martinez, the current Business Development Director for World Business in Chicago, agreed to take on the newly defined role effective May 20, 2024.

“Paulina has extensive experience not only in business development but also in municipal government which will make her transition to the city easier,” stated City Manager Beth Beatty. “Her responsibilities among many, include being the City’s business liaison and first point of contact for existing and prospective business owners seeking to locate to Joliet.”

Martinez, a lifelong resident of Joliet, holds a Master of Arts in Urban Planning and Policy from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts in Sports, Recreation and Tourism from the University of St. Francis. She is also a certified planner from the American Institute of Certified Planners and is Vice President of the Joliet Latino Economic Development Association (LEDA).

Beatty also announced the selection of a communications director. The new Media Engagement & Communications Director position will be filled by Rosemaria DiBenedetto, a public relations executive who has been handling communication matters for Mayor Terry D’Arcy.

“We interviewed every candidate that applied and met the minimum qualifications, but Rosemaria had the most experience in local government operations and public relations experience,” stated Beatty. “Rosemaria has been advising municipal leaders and involved in local governments for over 35 years. The city needs a strong voice to serve as the city’s spokesperson while working with myself, the mayor, city council, department heads and others to handle the influx of media requests while promoting the good work we are doing on behalf of the residents,” Beatty added.

DiBenedetto is an accomplished public relations (PR) executive with a comprehensive background in government operations, crisis management, media training, public affairs, and administrative services.

DiBenedetto holds a Masters in Public and Social Administration with an emphasis in Local Government from Brunel University of West London, in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from DePaul University in Chicago.