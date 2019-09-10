City of Joliet City Manager Search Committee to Meet Later This Week
The City of Joliet has announced that the Ad Hoc City Manager Search Committee will meet Thursday, September 12th at 5:00 p.m. at the City Hall Executive Conference Room at 150 West Jefferson Street in Joliet. The meeting will review the posting of the city manager position before officially opening the position up to candidates. The members of the Ad Hoc Committee are Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, Councilwoman Jan Quillman and Councilman Mike Turk. It was in October of 2018 that the city parted ways with city manager David Hales after less than one year on the job. City Attorney Marty Shanahan then served as Interim City Manager until he was removed by the city council in June in a controversial 5 to 3 vote. Since Shanahan’s removal, Joliet’s economic development Steve Jones has assumed the city manager duties but has informed the council that he has no intention of applying for the position full-time.