City of Joliet Election Petitions for Candidacy
Joliet City Hall/md
Filing Period for Candidates Begins December 14, 2020-Three At-Large City Council Member Positions (Four Year Terms)
Candidacy petitions must be filed with the Joliet City Clerk’s Office between Monday, December 14, 2020 and Monday, December 21, 2020 during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Joliet City Clerk’s Office will remain open until 5 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 to accept petitions for candidacy.
The lottery to determine ballot order of candidates who simultaneously filed petitions to run for the above mentioned Joliet City Council positions in the 2021 Consolidated Election will take place on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 8 a.m. in the City Clerk’s Office located in the Joliet Municipal Building, 150 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, Illinois. The lottery is open to the public and candidates are not required to attend.
All petitions filed by candidates (or representative) waiting in line at the City Clerk’s Office at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 are considered simultaneously filed. In addition, all petitions filed by candidates (or representative) after 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 will be considered simultaneously filed.
Any petition filed after 8 a.m. on December 14, 2020 and before 4 p.m. on December 21, 2020 will be on the ballot in the order it was received.
For more information regarding obtaining a petition for candidacy, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (815) 724-3780 or [email protected]. Please note the City Clerk’s Office will not be able to provide advice or directions on how to circulate petitions or submit them.